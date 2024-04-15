Bluey: ‘Heartbreaking’ special episode leaves parents in tears
Special instalment of animated series is proving too emotional for many
Viewers of animated TV series Bluey have been left feeling extremely emotional after watching the show’s most recent episode.
The special episode, titled “The Sign”, was released on Disney+ on Sunday (15 April), and ran for an extended time of 28 minutes. It featured a moving storyline about the eponymous dog as her parents sell the house she had grown up in.
Although the Emmy-winning Australian series, focused on a family of anthropomorphic dogs, is for children, it has found a cult following among parents over the years.
“The Sign”, written by the series creator Joe Brumm, follows Bluey and her family as they sell their house – something Bluey and her mother Chilli are upset about.
They weren’t the only ones upset by this plot development, with children and adults alike left in tears by the emotional episode, which has become the highest-rated episode since it aired.
“I openly sobbed during Bluey,” said one fan. “Whew, what a journey.”
Another added: “At the end of the episode, the kids both burst into tears. My eyes were wet too...”
“New Bluey is heartbreaking,” an additional viewer commented.
Some parents even decided to watch the episode when their children went to school. “Not me waiting for my kid to go to school so I can watch the new Bluey episode and sob in peace,” one mother wrote on X/Twitter, with another stating: “Anyone who mocks adults for enjoying Bluey clearly has never seen Bluey, and that’s their loss. It’s not just ‘preschool fluff’, it’s family drama and sitcom writing at it’s best.”
The long-awaited episode led to speculation that the show could be ending. But the show’s producer Sam Moor assured fans there will be mor eepisodes during an appearance on BBC Radio 4.
“No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you,” she said. “We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.”
