Bo Burnham fans say he was ‘robbed’ after losing to Hamilton at Emmys

Bo Burnham’s fans think he was “robbed” after losing the Outstanding Variety Special award to Hamilton at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The 31-year-old American comedian was nominated for his Netflix comedy special Inside, which won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The Netflix special was recorded by Burnham in the guest house of his Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic, without a crew or audience.

Many fans of the comedian are unhappy about him not winning the award last night (19 September).

“Oh my. Oh my. Never thought I’d be sad to see Hamilton win an award. I wanted #BoBurnham to win that Emmy so, so badly. Hope he knows he deserved it,” one fan wrote.

“Bo Burnham deserved that 4th award more than anyone out there, no one can convince me otherwise! He has been such an inspiration/comfort to so many people including me, so in my eyes, he won all the awards! Thank you Bo for helping me when I needed it most #boburnham #inside” another said.

“As much as I love #Hamilton, for it to win in this medium vs Dave Chappelle and Bo Burnham who was able to encapsulate such (forgive me) unprecedented times as they did, is really a shame,” one person tweeted.

“I’m sorry I loved Hamilton, I really do but Bo Burnham should’ve won. It’s an amazing special dive by one man during the pandemic expressing how we all felt during this s*** year. He was robbed but a winner in my heart. F*** the #EMMY2021 #boburnham,” another fan wrote.

