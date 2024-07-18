Support truly

Legendary comedian Bob Newhart’s death on July 18 at the age of 94 has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow comics, actors, athletes and more.

The unconventional stand-up comic and sitcom star of The Bob Newhart Show, who also made feature appearances in Elf and The Big Bang Theory, died at his Los Angeles home after a series of short illnesses, his publicist Jerry Digney said.

“And we lose another comedy legend,” Bridesmaids director Paul Feig tweeted. “I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind. His legacy will live on.”

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill added: “From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!”

“Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man,” director and producer Judd Apatow wrote. “He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy.”

Playwright and author Paul Rudnick remembered working with Newhart on the 1997 comedy-drama In&Out, “where he was revered by everyone on the set as comedy royalty.”

“He was also a warm and delightful person, with no star ego. Watching him in action was a privilege – his persona and skill were matchless,” Rudnick added.

The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady wrote: “Hard to explain how important Bob Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him. Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honors of my life.”

Newhart guest starred as Professor Patron – a TV show host turned children’s party entertainer who is beloved by the main characters – in six episodes of the popular sitcom, for which he won his first and only Emmy in 2019.

“Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy,” former Minnesota senator Al Franken said. “I’ll always remember when he hosted SNLand did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing.”

“What a life. Rest in peace, Bob Newhart,” former professional basketball player Rex Chapman wrote, alongside a clip from The Bob Newhart Show.

Newhart’s death comes just over a year after the passing of his wife, Ginnie Newhart, who died in April 2023, months after their 60th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by their four children, Robert Jr, Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer, and 10 grandchildren.