Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn responds to Bob Odenkirk health update

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn has responded to the health update on Bob Odenkirk.

On Tuesday (27 July), Odenkirk collapsed while filming a scene for Breaking Bad spin-off’s final season in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After a day of uncertainty, the actor’s representative revealed that he was in a “stable condition” after “experiencing a heart-related incident”.

Odenkirk’s representative said: “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s son, Nate, tweeted: “He’s going to be okay.”

Seehorn, who had received a flurry of messages from concerned fans, shared this post with a series of heart emojis.

Seehorn and Odenkirk have starred in Better Call Saul since the first season in 2015. The final season is expected to be released in 2022.

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk have starred in ‘Better Call Saul’ since 2015 (Getty Images for AMC)

While waiting for news on Odenkirk’s condition, his former Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared messages of love for the actor.

His former comedy partner, Arrested Development star David Cross, wrote: “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Following the statement from Odenkirk’s representative, Cross added: “Bob won.”

Most recently, Odenkirk starred in the action film Nobody.