The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has closed a plot hole that was introduced in the last season of The Mandalorian.

Released on Wednesday (26 January), the fifth episode of Boba Fett didn’t feature its titular protagonist at all, instead giving Star Wars fans an update on the exploits of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the bounty hunter at the heart of The Mandalorian.

Some spoilers follow for the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett...

Following on from the Mandalorian season two finale, Din is now negotiating life without his alien ward, Grogu.

He is seen wielding the Darksaber, the sacred weapon he won in combat from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the Mandalorian.

Tradition dictates that possession of the Darksaber anoints the ruler of Mandalore, and should be won in combat.

Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) has previously held the weapon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, despite never winning it in combat –prompting many fans to query why she declined Din’s offer of the weapon after he acquired it.

In The Book of Boba Fett, it is explained that Bo-Katan’s reign as ruler ended with the Night of a Thousand Tears, and the Empire ravaging the home planet of Mandalore.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian' (LucasFilm)

The Armourer tells Din that accepting the Darksaber as a gift, rather than claiming it in combat, spells out doom for Mandalore – something that Bo-Katan may now feel she knows first-hand.

However, last season’s finale seemed to tease a future conflict between Bo-Katan and Din over the rights to the blade, so it remains a possibility she will try to reclaim it through the proper means.

The Book of Boba Fett continues on Wednesdays on Disney Plus. A new season of The Mandalorian is out later this year.