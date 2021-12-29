The Book of Boba Fett episode one solves 38-year-old Star Wars mystery

Just what happened in the Salaac pit?

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 29 December 2021 10:58
In its first episode, Disney’s latest Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has cleared up one of the franchise’s longstanding mysteries.

The series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.

Mild spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode one...

Boba Fett was a popular character in the original Star Wars trilogy, but was thought to be dead after being knocked into the Salaac pit during 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

It was long theorised that he could have somehow survived the encounter – something that was confirmed when Fett showed up in The Mandalorian.

There was no indication as to how exactly the character was able to survive the ordeal... until now.

As shown in the episode, Fett is seen alive in the Salaac’s stomach, having been protected by his Beskar armour. After prising himself loose, he used the oxygen supply of an eaten Stormtrooper and punched through the salaac’s stomach lining, killing the beast with a flamethrower.

After tunnelling his way out, Fett is then captured by Tusken Raiders and held as a slave.

The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.

