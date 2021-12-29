The Book of Boba Fett episode one solves 38-year-old Star Wars mystery
Just what happened in the Salaac pit?
In its first episode, Disney’s latest Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has cleared up one of the franchise’s longstanding mysteries.
The series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.
Mild spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode one...
Boba Fett was a popular character in the original Star Wars trilogy, but was thought to be dead after being knocked into the Salaac pit during 1983’s Return of the Jedi.
It was long theorised that he could have somehow survived the encounter – something that was confirmed when Fett showed up in The Mandalorian.
There was no indication as to how exactly the character was able to survive the ordeal... until now.
As shown in the episode, Fett is seen alive in the Salaac’s stomach, having been protected by his Beskar armour. After prising himself loose, he used the oxygen supply of an eaten Stormtrooper and punched through the salaac’s stomach lining, killing the beast with a flamethrower.
After tunnelling his way out, Fett is then captured by Tusken Raiders and held as a slave.
The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies