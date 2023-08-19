Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jade Goody’s widower says the late Big Brother star would be “over-the-moon proud” of her son Bobby Brazier for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jack Tweed was married to Goody at the time of her death in March 2009 from cervical cancer, aged 27.

Prior to their marriage, Goody was in a relationship with TV presenter Jeff Brazier, with whom she had two sons: Bobby (born June 2003) and Freddy (born September 2004).

Bobby Brazier, now 20, is a model and actor who has starred in EastEnders since last September as Freddie Slater (son of Kacey Ainsworth’s character, Little Mo Slater).

Earlier this month, Bobby was the 12th celebrity to be announced as part of the Strictly 2023 cast. According to Tweed, his late mother would be elated by his success.

“Jade would be over-the-moon proud of Bobby and all he’s achieved,” Tweed told The Sun.

“For someone so young he has already achieved so much. Bobby has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana and all the top brands.

“Then he went on to get a job on EastEnders and now he’s appearing on Strictly. Seeing Bobby grow into such a nice young man has been a lovely thing to see.

“He is absolutely smashing it,” Tweed continued. “Jade would be bursting with pride.”

Jade Goody and Bobby Brazier (Getty / BBC)

Goody rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2002, later appearing in Celebrity Big Brother in 2007 and India’s version of the show, Bigg Boss, in 2008.

According to Tweed, the former dental nurse was a big fan of TV talent competitions, and “absolutely loved” dancing programmes like Strictly.

“She was really talented and an amazing singer,” Tweed recalled in the interview, published on Friday (18 August). “She won TV’s Stars in Their Eyes in 2006 because of how great her voice was.

“Anything Jade put her mind to, she would be amazing at it. She would have won Strictly if she’d had the chance, and Bobby’s just like her. Whatever he puts his mind to, he achieves it.”

When he was revealed as part of Strictly’s 21st season, Brazier spoke about his eagerness to take part in the long-running BBC dance series.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line-up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker,” he said. “I’m looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

You can find the Strictly lineup in full here.