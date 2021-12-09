BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

He questioned streaming service’s decision in light of its response to the Dave Chappelle controversy

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 09 December 2021 12:00
Comments
Bojack Horseman season 5 trailer

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.

Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.

However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers and shared the script for the unairedm scene.

“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chappelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians?” Bob-Waksberg asked, adding: “Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”

He levelled that “Netflix was right to note it’s a dumb scene”, but added: “My point was it’s silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

Recommended

Find the Twitter thread below.

Fincher has made his last three projects – Mindhunter, Mank and visual essay series Voir – for the streaming service.

The BoJack Horseman scene in question, which Bob-Waksberg called “controversial”, would have arrived in the seventh episode of the first season .

It featured Seven director Fincher as a character. Among other things, the scene saw him call Princess Carolyn (Amy Seimetz) a “slut”, explain that he “just got kicked off my movie” due to a rumour that he was a “crack addict”.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in