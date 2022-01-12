The Book of Boba Fett has Star Wars fans excited over a cameo in the latest episode, which helps to explain a moment in Return of the Jedi.

The recently released series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.

Viewers were shocked to see an iconic actor make a surprise appearance in the latest episode titled “The Streets of Mos Espa”.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below

Danny Trejo (previously Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn) made a cameo as a rancor handler.

After the episode – directed by Robert Rodriguez, who has previously worked with Rejo on Spy Kids – aired, Trejo’s name began trending on Twitter as fans shared their reactions to the moment.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the scene involving Trejo also serves to better explain a brief moment in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi.

Trejo’s character informs Fett that rancors are, in fact, gentle creatures unless they feel threatened. He also tells him that a rancor will “imprint” on the first person it sees, meaning that it will form a special bond with that person.

This tidbit of information shines some light on a scene in Return of the Jedi, during which Luke Skywalker kills Jabba’s rancor leaving the creature’s keeper distraught.

As noted by the publication, viewers at the time were confused as to why the keeper would mourn the rancor.

The explanation offered by Trejo’s character in TheBook of Boba Fett, however, suggests that despite Jabba being the creature’s owner, the rancor would likely have imprinted on the keeper meaning that they shared a special bond.

Fett was a popular character in the original Star Wars trilogy, but was thought to be dead after being knocked into the Salaac pit during Return of the Jedi.

The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.