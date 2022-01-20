Book of Boba Fett viewers excited by Mandalorian tease in episode 4

‘It accelerated my heart rate so much,’ one fan said

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 20 January 2022 08:29
The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The events of The Book of Boba Fett’s latest episode were overshadowed by the tease of a newly-beloved Star Wars character.

Episode four of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (19 January), meaning there are just two more instalments to go before the series draws to a close.

While the response to Boba Fett’s standalone series has been mixed to date, the ending of the latest episode left fans feeling very excited.

This wasn’t necessarily due to anything that happened within the show, but rather a music cue, as the theme tune to The Mandalorian played.

Composed by Ludwig Göransson, the music features at the beginning of the spin-off series starring Pedro Pascal, which was last on screen in December 2020.

The show is set to return for a third season at an unspecified time in the future, but Book of Boba Fett fans are hopeful Pescal’s lead character will show up in the remainder of the series – especially as the latest instalment coincided with Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) suggesting she knew where to find him.

Find some reactions to the moment below.

This isn’t the first time The Book of Boba Fett, which stars Temuera Morrison, has left fans feeling rather excited.

In episode three, a decades-old Return of the Jedi mystery was cleared up thanks to a surprise cameo from a rancon handler played by Danny Trejo.

The series is available to stream now on Disney Plus now.

