Book of Boba Fett viewers in shock as two legendary Star Wars characters meet for first time on-screen
‘How is this real? I’ve wanted this for so long,’ one extremely excited fan wrote
Two huge Star Wars characters met for the first time in The Book of Boba Fett – and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.
Viewers of the sixth episode of the series were left feeling extremely excited by events, which teed up the finale.
The instalment was filled with callbacks to old Star Wars films, and even featured an encounter between two characters that fans have been yearning for.
*Spoilers – you have been warned*
Episode six of The Book of Boba Fett is essentially a follow-up to the climactic events of The Mandalorian season two.
It sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) travel to see the “little friend” he mentioned at the end of the previous episode – and that turns out to be, as fans expected, Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda).
Here, Grogu is getting trained up by none other than Luke Skywalker who is played by a de-aged Mark Hamill.
While viewers couldn’t get enough of seeing Luke and Grogu together, it was the meeting of Luke and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) that caused true excitement.
Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan before he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.
Fans have been dying for her to meet Luke on-screen for a long time, ever since their knowledge of each other was teased in the Star Wars book The Secrets of the Jedi.
Here, it’s hinted that Ahsoka inspired Luke to achieve greatness, with Luke himself mentioning that Ahsoka was his father Anakin’s Padawan.
It’s also been theorised that Luke and Ahsoka met in between events of the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi to help bring Anakin back from the dark side – however, there is no proof of this.
Bringing them together on screen in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett provides Star Wars fans with a very big box to tick. Furthermore, it’s revealed that not only do they know each other, but they also have a friendly relationship.
Referencing her ties to Anakin, she calls herself “an old friend of the family”.
“I wanted this moment for so long and it finally happen! Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker together on screen!” one excited fan wrote.
Another added: “This was something I’ve always wanted to see happen in Star Wars. It feels unreal seeing Luke and Ahsoka meet. Ahsoka referencing Anakin made it 100x better.”
“Cant believe we got confirmation that Ahsoka and Luke not only knew about each other’s existence but they were friends??” one fan wrote, with another adding: “How is this real, I’ve wanted this for so long but I didn’t ever think it would happen.”
Find some more reactions below.
More recently, Ahsoka’s importance was teased when Rey (Daisy Ridley) heard her voice, alongside numerous other powerful Jedi, before defeating Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker.
Dawson will star in Ahsoka’s very own spin-off series, which is set to be released in 2023.
