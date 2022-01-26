The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has left fans conflicted.

Disney Plus’s Star Wars spin-off series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.

Chapter five of the show – which was released today (26 January) – proved to be a huge hit among fans, with many viewers calling it the best episode so far.

*Spoilers below*

Much of the episode’s success has been attributed to the shock appearance of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who is the star of another Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

While fans celebrated the episode on social media, many questioned why it took the introduction of the Mandalorian for the series to reach these levels of greatness.

The episode focused almost completely on Pascal’s character while Boba Fett was mostly absent from his own show.

TV critic Alan Sepinwall wrote: “When the series’ best episode by far is almost entirely about a different Star Wars universe character altogether.”

Others expressed the same sentiment, acknowledging the excitement is largely “because Mando is back!”

“Boba fett? Nah, this is din’s show now,” added one person, while a fourth user wrote: “All it took for Book of Boba Fett to become awesome was to become Mandalorian (3a).”

Someone else wrote: “Loved Chapter 5 of THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, although I’m trying to figure out if that was actually a fifth episode, or if Disney+ accidentally uploaded the Season 3 premiere for The Mandalorian.”

Many people also praised the episode’s director Bryce Dallas Howard.

One user wrote: “Yeah please give Bryce Dallas Howard a full Star Wars movie this was incredible.”

“Bryce Dallas Howard killing it directing tonight’s episode of Book of Boba Fett,” added another.

Fett was a popular character in the original Star Wars trilogy, but was thought to be dead after being knocked into the Sarlaac pit during Return of the Jedi.

The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.