The Boys is gearing up to drop its most scandalising plotline to date, with the so-called “Herogasm” episode arriving on Friday 24 June.

Prime Video’s hit superhero series has featured plenty of adult scenes over the course of its first two seasons. If the show’s cast are to be believed, however, “Herogasm” is like nothing fans have seen before.

“Herogasm; ‘not suitable for any audience’ inDEED,” teased actor Erin Moriarty. “Things you can’t unsee but can’t look away from.”

Alongside her caption, Moriarty shared an image of herself holding what is presumed to be a sex toy, which has been blurred out.

“Who can guess what I’ve got my hands on here?” she wrote. “Hint: the real photo’s gonna be deleted by Instagram. Maybe get me banned? (Hold on to your hats, fam. Everything up until this one has been PG).”

But what exactly is “Herogasm” and why is it such a big deal for The Boys?

The Boys originated as a comic book, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which ran from 2006 to 2012.

A six-issue spin-off miniseries was released in 2009, titled Herogasm.

The miniseries focused on a debauched, sex- and drug-filled recreational weekend thrown for superheroes. It attracted controversy at the time for its graphic content.

In Moriarty’s Instagram post, she also included a disclaimer for the forthcoming episode, reading: “Warning. This episode depicts a massive supe orgy, airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses and cursing. It is not suitable for any audience.”

Other castmembers have also spoken enthusiastically about the episode.

Hughie Campbell actor Jack Quaid has claimed that it is his "favorite episode ever".

The Boys continues on Prime Video on 24 June 2022.