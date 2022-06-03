Brad Johnson death: Melrose Place star died from Covid, aged 62

Actor played Dr Dominick O’Malley in the 1990s television drama

Inga Parkel
Friday 03 June 2022 17:16
<p>Brad Johnson</p>

Brad Johnson

(Getty Images)

Melrose Place actor Brad Johnson has died from Covid. He was 62.

Johnson, also known for his supporting role in the Steven Spielberg 1989 film Always, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on 18 February of this year.

His death, which has only just been announced, was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his representative Linda McAlister.

Born in Tucson, Arizona on 24 October 1959, Johnson was the son of a horse trainer. In 1984 he joined a professional rodeo circuit, where he was discovered by a casting director searching for cowboys for a beer commercial.

Before moving to Hollywood, he worked for Marlboro, appearing in ads and commercials for the cigarette company, in addition to several Calvin Klein adverts.

Johnson’s first acting credit was in the 1986 drama series Dallas. This was followed by an appearance in the 1989 film Nam Angels, prior to his role in Spielberg’s Always.

His last credit was in the 2015 rodeo movie Nail 32, although last year he had been hired to act in Treasure Valley, a Western. However, with the sudden death of actor-writer Jay Pickett, 60, in the early days of production during July 2021, Johnson’s scenes were never filmed.

Brad Johnson on left in Flight Of The Intruder

(Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Johnson is survived by his wife of 35 years and their eight children.

His family wrote in a statement: “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same.

“Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

