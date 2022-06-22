Dean Norris has asked Americans to stop complaining about rising petrol prices and “shut the f*** up”.

The 59-year-old actor, who starred as agent Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, spoke about the situation on Twitter and urged those who “love capitalism” to be quiet.

“You’re not getting ‘robbed’ at the pump,” he wrote. “You’re paying a fair market price for a commodity. If you love capitalism so much then stfu.”

Earlier this month, gasoline prices hit a record $5 (£4.08) a gallon in the US.

In March, US president Joe Biden blamed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the increase in fuel prices.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions,” he said. “There isn’t enough supply. And the bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now.

“Putin’s price hike is hitting Americans at the pump, and, I know how much it hurts,” he added.

Norris’s opinion has been criticised by his followers, with some asking him to “shut up” in return.

“Sir respectfully shut the f*** up,” one person wrote. “With your net worth of five million dollars, you have no right to speak on other people’s feelings at the pump. Go to hell.”

Comedian Walter Masterson wrote: “I did not expect Hank from Breaking Bad to be so based.”

(Twitter)

Another person wrote: “Easy to say for someone who has a net worth of $5m.”

NK News’s Oliver Jia wrote: “Rich privileged actor wants to lecture everybody about how capitalism is the problem. Must be a day ending in y.”

Another user added: “This idiot’s out of touch with reality.”