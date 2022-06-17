Breaking Bad director Rian Johnson reveals amusing Netflix blunder that will ‘drive you nuts’
Once told, you can’t not see it...
Rian Johnson, the filmmaker who directed several episodes of Breaking Bad, has exposed a gaffe in Netflix’s promotion of the hit AMC drama.
Johnson, who is best known as the director behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, oversaw multiple episodes of the Vince Gilligan series, including the hugely acclaimed season five episode “Ozymandias”.
Breaking Bad is available to stream on Netflix in many countries around the globe, despite originally airing on AMC.
Writing on Twitter, Johnson pointed out a hard-to-spot blunder in one of the promotional images Netflix uses to advertise the series on its app.
The image shows Walter White (Bryan Cranston) standing on a road in front of some traffic cones, next to the series’ title.
According to Johnson, the cones were never intended to be seen by viewers and were out of shot of the episode – they had been put there for the cast and crew’s off-screen safety. However, the larger image used to promote the series has them clearly in view.
“This key frame always drives me nuts,” he wrote. “Those traffic cones were out of our shot, they were just there for safety. And now they’ll drive you nuts too.
“You’re welcome!” he joked.
Breaking Bad aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Its spin-off, Better Call Saul, is currently midway through its final season.
