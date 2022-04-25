Brenda Edwards has spoken out for the first time since the death of her son, Jamal Edwards.

Jamal, who was a respected music entrepreneur and the founder of platform SB.TV, died suddenly from cardiac arrest on 20 February. He was 31.

His mother, Brenda, is a regular panellist on ITV daytime programme Loose Women but took an immediate leave of absence after his death.

On Monday (25 April), she returned to the programme in the form of an interview with her co-host, Coleen Nolan.

Pre-recorded ahead of the show’s normal live broadcast, Nolan asked Edwards about life since Jamal’s death and how she was coping.

After confirming that she was “doing OK” and “taking each day as it comes”, the singer and actor confirmed that she and her elder daughter Tanisha were at Jamal’s side when he passed.

“The one thing that I do want to say is I was with him, and his sister was with us,” she told Nolan. “We were all at home. It was sudden and it was unexpected.

Jamal Edwards (Getty)

“He went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand.”

Edwards went on to explain that while she gets comfort from knowing that she was with him at the time, it’s a moment that will stay with her.

She added: “As much as that is comfort, at the same time, it’s a vision that I’m never gonna forget.

“I wake up every morning, and there’s always photos in the house. I look at him and say ‘Good morning, baby’ and ‘Goodnight, baby’. Doing that is what’s keeping me going.”

As well as remembering his “lovely bright smile”, Edwards also mentioned that she often thinks about his “funny laugh”, and that she can “feel his presence constantly”.