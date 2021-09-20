Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein broke the Emmy Award’s no swearing rule while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

As a result, the 41-year-old actor’s one-minute-long speech was full of bleeps as he expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew of Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning show.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear. So, um…”, the actor began, before breaking into bleeps.

Goldstein plays struggling football club, AFC Richmond’s former captain and present coach, Roy Kent, in the show, and was nominated with three other Ted Lasso actors in the category.

Addressing them, Goldstein said, “To my teammates that I’m nominated with and all my team—this cast made me sick, they’re so good."

Goldstein gave Ted Lasso creators, Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelley a special shout-out, adding, “It has been one of the greatest honours, privileges, and privileges...I just said that twice, but it’s a double privilege. It’s the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life."

In signature Roy Kent style, he held up his award and finished, “This is the f****** icing on the cake. I’m so sorry, please have me back.”

You can watch the uncensored video here:

Goldstein’s co-star Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of AFC Richmond’s owner, the formidable Rebecca Welton whose character arc (much like Kent’s) has been intensely joyful to follow.

In an unsurprising win, Ted Lasso headliner Sudeikis took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the run-up to the Emmys, Reddit threads were buzzing with speculation that Roy Kent is actually incredibly sophisticated AI and, despite Goldstein’s cheeky response video, the Emmys proved conclusively that the AFC Richmond veteran is all heart.

See the full list of winners here.