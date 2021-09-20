Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brian Austin Green, is one of the 15 contestants on the upcoming 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Before landing his breakout role on Beverly Hills 90210, Green first got a start as a teenager on soap opera Knots Landing, where he played Brian Cunningham for three years.

Green then landed the role of David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210 and stayed with the show for all 10 of its seasons, which totalled 293 episodes.

The show became one of the most popular series in America during the height of its run, particularly amongst teenagers and young adults.

Green, as well as co-stars Luke Perry and Jason Priestley, became teen idols and many shows were created to try and replicate Beverly Hills 90210’s success.

Green reprised his role as Silver in the short-lived reboot, BH90210.

Throughout the 1990s, Green also guest starred on a number of other successful TV shows such as Growing Pains and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Green also released a rap album in 1993 entitled One Stop Carnival. It was produced The Pharcyde member, Slimkid3, and received very negative reviews.

Following the end of Beverly Hills 90210, Green’s next regular role was in Freddie Prinze Jr’s sitcom, Freddie, but the show only lasted a year before getting cancelled by ABC.

Green is also known for his roles in shows such as Desperate Housewives and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, where he became a fan favourite.

More recently he has appeared in the sitcom, Anger Management, alongside Charlie Sheen and has branched out into hosting with The Masked Dancer.

Green has also grabbed headlines for his personal life. He was previously in a relationship Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil and they have a son together.

Green later married Megan Fox after meeting her on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when he was 30 and she 18. They became engaged two years later, before splitting in 2009.

They rekindled their relationship a year later and married in Hawaii. Fox initially filed for divorce in 2015 but they reconciled a few months later.

(Getty Images)

The couple then separated again in 2020 with Fox filing for divorce last November.

Green is currently in a relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess.