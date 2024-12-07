Brian Cox shares plans to avoid the US after Donald Trump victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scottish actor Brian Cox has said he will “try to spend as much time here” in the UK as he can following the results of the US presidential election.

The Succession star, 78, has been outspoken about his views on President-elect Donald Trump, and called him a “monster” while he was a guest on Channel 4’s live coverage of the US election last month.

Asked if the result has made him lose faith in people, he told The Guardian: “No, it doesn’t make me lose faith in people. It just makes me realise people are stupid.

“We’re in for a pretty rough old four years coming up.”

Speaking about whether he will stay in the US, he said: “I don’t know. I’ve got to because my sons are there. But I’ll try to spend as much time here (UK) as I can.”

Trump, 78, will take office on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025.

Brian Cox has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump ( James Manning/PA) )

Last month, Boris Johnson clashed with Cox over Trump in what was branded a “highlight” of Channel 4’s US election coverage.

Cox, who played Logan Roy in the hit HBO series, made his disdain for Trump known during his virtual appearance, during which he said: “We have to make sure that he doesn’t get in because he is a monster, he really is. He’s crazy, he’s insane, he wants to be a dictator.

“I think he’s lost it, quite frankly. I think he’s deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be the president of the United States, absolutely not. He’s unreliable, he’s a convicted felon, I’m horrified.”

His comments arrived after Johnson explained that he did not think fears about Trump becoming president, including that he would “give away” Ukraine to Russia, were accurate.

In response, Cox said: “It’s ridiculous — of course he will. He’ll do what suits him. He’ll do what suits Donald Trump. The man is completely self-serving. He is totally self-serving. He is only interested in one thing, and that’s Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t give a damn about America, he really doesn’t.”

Johnson, who repeatedly plugged his new book, defended Trump from Cox’s claims that he is a “monster”. As Johnson spoke, an unimpressed Cox could be seen glaring at the UK prime minister, with screenshots of the moment going viral on social media.

Cox voices Helm in the new anime Lord of the Rings film The War Of The Rohirrim, and will star in the play The Score at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London, from February.

Additional reporting by the Press Association