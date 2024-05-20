Line of Duty actor Brian McCardie’s cause of death revealed by family

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Line of Duty actor Brian McCardie has announced his cause of death.

McCardie died in Glasgow on 28 April, aged 59. Although he’d appeared in several screen roles throughout his career, the Scottish star was best known for playing organised crime boss Tommy Hunter in BBC police drama Line of Duty.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last week, the actor’s sister revealed that he died following an aortic dissection.

“Hi all, the McCardie family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support regarding the sudden passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend,” the message began.

“Brian died due to an aortic dissection, causing short pain and a sudden death.”

She then shared details of the funeral mass, due to take place in Lanark and Motherwell, near Glasgow, on Thursday 23 May.

In response, several X users shared their condolences, with some posting their favourite moments of McCardie on screen.

Shardlake actor Anthony Boyle recalled their time working together on the 2018 BBC Agatha Christie mini-series Ordeal by Innocence.

( Grant Keelan/BBC/PA Wire )

“It was one of my first jobs and he was so kind to me,” Boyle wrote. “And so so funny. We spoke a lot about Irish history and his obsession with Micheal Colins. He was an absolute legend. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Ms McCardie was the first person to announce her brother’s sudden death last month.

She wrote in an X post that he was a “wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen”, adding: “Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon.

“We love him and will miss him greatly, please remember Brian in your thoughts.”

McCardie’s death was also confirmed by his agency, United Agents, who said in a statement: “We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death.

“He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Although McCardie starred in two seasons of Line of Duty from 2012 to 2014, his fearsome crime boss character was referenced regularly in the seasons that followed.

He was also known for starring in the 1995 historical drama Rob Roy, starring Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Brian Cox. McCardie played Alasdair MacGregor, the brother of Neeson’s titular character.

He also appeared in several TV roles, including the recent Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy, the mini-series Titanic and the Dundee-set drama Dog Days.