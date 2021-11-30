James Ciseau, who appeared on Bride and Prejudice, has died in a car accident, aged 36.

The head-on collision occurred in Queensland, Australia on Monday (29 November), with a spokesperson for Queensland Police saying the cause was currently under investigation.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Ciseau’s sister, Lauren, paid tribute to her brother, calling him “a ray of sunshine”.

“He had so much energy and constantly wanted to be around people,” she said. “His favourite word to describe himself was jovial.”

Home and Away star Christie Hayes also paid tribute to Ciseau, writing on Instagram: “Just read the devastating news, my sincere love to James family, and especially his beautiful little girls.”

She added: “All my love to his mother Deborah, also, my heart breaks for you losing your son. What a beautiful soul he seemed and this world a better place with him here on it. My sincere condolences to his family and friends, you are all in my thoughts this evening.”

Ciseau appeared on reality series Bride and Prejudice alongside his wife Tori in 2019. They have two daughters, aged five ands two.

The Australian series, which has been remade in the UK and US, follows couples who are planning to wed despite opposition from their family members.

James Ciseau alongside his wife Tori in ‘Bride and Prejudice’ (Channel 7)

In the show, which aired on Channel 7, Ciseau attempted to win over Tori’s mother. In his vows, he told Tori: “We’ve had some ups and downs but you make me the happiest person in the world. I promise I’ll love you forever, be the best husband, the best father.”

He added: “I’ll make you the happiest person in the world, and I love the s*** out of you.”