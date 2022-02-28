Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel says she ‘likes to see the royals as human beings’

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel has suggested that playing a queen in the popular Netflix series has helped her emphasis with real-life royals.

The actor and singer, 52, stars as Queen Charlotte in Shonda Rhimes’s hit show based on the novels by Julia Quinn.

Set in Regency-era London, the show follows different families as they navigate love and friendship in the competitive world of high society.

In a new interview with Tatler, Rosheuvel – whose own family have connections to the British royal family – explained how she felt she had been waiting her entire life to play this role.

“I’m a great believer in waiting, in biding my time, being confident enough in my craft and who I am as a person to know that it will happen, that one day someone would see me and go, ‘Right, you are perfect for playing the Queen of England,’” she said.

Asked if her role helped her identify with Queen Elizabeth II’s family, she responded: “I like to see the royals as human beings, trying to live a life, and I think we often miss that.

Golda Rosheuvel on the cover of the April 2022 issue of Tatler (Carla Guler)

“They’re set at a height of perceived unattainability, but to me they’re just guys and gals trying to live their lives in the best way they can.”

Bridgerton returns to Netflix for its second season on 25 March.

A teaser trailer for the forthcoming season dropped on Valentine’s Day (14 February).

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” Lady Whistledown asks.

The trailer sees a new group of debutantes being introduced to Queen Charlotte as they enter the marriage market.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is shown courting Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, longing looks with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

