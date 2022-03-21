Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey looked to ‘toxic’ men like Mr Darcy and Heathcliff for inspiration on season 2
Oldest Bridgerton brother is focus of new season
Jonathan Bailey used “toxic” male characters like Heathcliff and Mr Darcy as inspiration for his Bridgerton character.
While season one of the Netflix series was all about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), season two focuses on Bailey’s Anthony and his quest to find a wife in order to look after his family.
Anthony finds himself in a love triangle alongside two sisters who have just joined English high society, the sweet Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and her fiery older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).
“I’d read the book so I knew my character, Anthony, would have a lot of stuff to deal with and it would be an interesting progression,” he told the Radio Times.
The actor admitted that he’d drawn inspiration from the brooding men of classic literature – namely Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice and Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights.
“It’s interesting to get behind these Heathcliff and Darcy characters and explore why romantic male figures are so harsh and toxic towards women,” he added.
Bridgerton season two comes to Netflix on Friday 25 March.
