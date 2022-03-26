Claudia Jessie has revealed that a third actor also plays Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton.

Netflix’s period drama is set in Regency-era England, where a mysterious, Gossip Girl-esque figure starts anonymously releasing pamphlets of chatter about the young men and women of high society.

The character is voiced by Julie Andrews and, in the season one finale, revealed to be none other than Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

In a behind-the-scenes video from season two, Coughlan and Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise Bridgerton) show fans around the set.

Visiting Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) home, Jessie points out the paintings on the wall, saying: “The woman who does these amazing paintings of all of us is also Lady Whistledown’s hand.

“Anytime you see Lady Whistledown writing, it’s her hand, which is pretty cool. It’s not Nicola’s hand, or Julie Andrews’ hand.”

While the first season of Bridgerton focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her relationship with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), season two is all about Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Newcomers in the cast include the Sharma sisters, with Sex Education’s Simone Ashley playing Kate and Charithra Chandran playing Edwina.

Bridgerton season two comes to Netflix on Friday 25 March.