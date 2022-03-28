Bridgerton: Who were Carole Prentice and Marc Pilcher and why is season 2 dedicated to them?
Season opener and finale featured tributes to crew members
Bridgerton season two has finally arrived on Netflix, featuring tributes to two members of the show’s production staff.
The second outing of Netflix’s smash-hit period drama dropped on Friday (25 March), focusing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife.
As they tuned in, fans noticed that the season was dedicated to two people: Marc Pilcher and Carole Prentice.
Episode one is dedicated to Pilcher, the hair and make-up designer on season one.
Pilcher, who won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on the first season, died in October after contracting Covid-19.
Nicola Couglan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix series, shared an emotional tribute to Pilcher following his death.
“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One,” she wrote.
“Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do.”
The final episode of season two concludes with a title card reading: “In memory of Carole Prentice”.
Bridgerton season two was filmed during the pandemic with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.
Prentice worked as Covid production manager on the series, making sure that all the rules were stuck so filming could go ahead safely.
In January an operation she had went wrong, with Prentice dying 20 days later.
er son remembered her on social media as a “warrior”, writing: “Here’s to the best Mom/Dad/Parent/Guardian/Mentor/Role-model/Granny/Grandpa/Cousin/Uncle/Aunt/Person I will ever have the privilege of knowing.”
Bridgerton season two is available to stream on Netflix now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies