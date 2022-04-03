Bridgerton season two has finally arrived on Netflix, featuring tributes to two members of the show’s production staff.

The second outing of Netflix’s smash-hit period drama dropped on Friday (25 March), focusing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife.

As they tuned in, fans noticed that the season was dedicated to two people: Marc Pilcher and Carole Prentice.

Episode one is dedicated to Pilcher, the hair and make-up designer on season one.

Pilcher, who won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on the first season, died in October after contracting Covid-19.

Nicola Couglan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix series, shared an emotional tribute to Pilcher following his death.

“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One,” she wrote.

“Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do.”

The final episode of season two concludes with a title card reading: “In memory of Carole Prentice”.

Bridgerton season two was filmed during the pandemic with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

Season two ends with a tribute to Prentice (Netflix)

Prentice worked as Covid production manager on the series, making sure that all the rules were stuck so filming could go ahead safely.

In January an operation she had went wrong, with Prentice dying 20 days later.

er son remembered her on social media as a “warrior”, writing: “Here’s to the best Mom/Dad/Parent/Guardian/Mentor/Role-model/Granny/Grandpa/Cousin/Uncle/Aunt/Person I will ever have the privilege of knowing.”

Bridgerton season two is available to stream on Netflix now.