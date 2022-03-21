Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran has revealed why a song on the season two soundtrack left her feeling emotional.

Chandran stars in the second season of Netflix’s period romp as Edwina Sharma, a young woman whose family have travelled to England from India to find her a husband.

Bridgerton is known for featuring orchestral arrangements of modern songs in its soundtrack, with the track “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” playing during one pivotal scene. The song is the title track from a popular 2001 Bollywood film of the same name.

Speaking to The Independent, Chandran explained that hearing the song had caused her to tear up.

“For me, that movie and that song is a Bollywood staple and everyone’s raised on it,” she said. “As soon as the song came on, I was like, ‘Hold on’. It brought tears to my eyes because it was like the collision of both of my worlds.”

Chandran continued: “I think growing up as immigrant children, it’s so hard to figure out your identity and you sometimes don’t know where you belong. And those are one of those defining moments where you go, ‘OK, I get it now, I can do both and I can be both.”

“Especially that song, its such a family song and it’s got great meaning behind it that I think the scene also represents so for me.”

Simone Ashley, who plays her headstrong sister Kate, added: “What the show has done is just brought a sense of joy to including and representing many different cultures, and in this one specifically south Asian cultures.

“To bring that through music in such an amazing scene brings a smile to my face.”

Bridgerton season two comes to Netflix on Friday 25 March.