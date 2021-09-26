Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan joked that fans “are not ready”, as Netflix shared an enticing teaser clip from the second series.

The one-minute scene offers a first look at new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), as she encounters Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) during a party.

“Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you a first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma,” the official Bridgerton Twitter account posted.

In the clip, the eldest Bridgerton sibling accuses Kate of eavesdropping, only to be admonished by her for viewing women “as chattels and breeding stock”.

“When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit?” she asks. “Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?”

“So you find my smile pleasing?” Anthony asks.

“I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high,” she retorts. “Your character is as sufficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you goodnight.”

The end of the clip then announces that the new series will arrive in 2022.

Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s biggest original hits and has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who have described it as a cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, it is based on Julia Quinn’s period romance novels.

The first series received a number of nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards.