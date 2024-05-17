Bridgerton season 3: How did Colin and Penelope leave things?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bridgerton is gearing up to release its highly anticipated third season following a two-year break.

The forthcoming season, which will be released on Netflix in two parts, is based on the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, in Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series.

It will centre on Penelope Featerington (Nicola Coughlin), who’s “finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season”.

But how did we get here? Read on for a recap of the dramatic events that unfolded in season two, from Colin’s public snubbing of Penelope to the biggest friendship fallout in the Ton.

Colin publicly spurns Penelope

In one of the biggest moments of the second season, which directly leads into the events of season three, Colin publicly humiliates Penelope, leaving the youngest Featherington daughter devastated.

Throughout the show, Pen has harboured feelings for her friend Colin, even amidst his season one engagement to Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker).

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Luke Newton as Colin in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Netflix )

While their relationship has remained friendly, season two hinted at some flirtiness between the pair. That is until Colin makes his feelings for Pen abundantly clear at the Featherington Ball.

After asking Pen to dance, Colin tells her: “I will always look after you, Penelope. You are special to me.” She later overhears his friends confront him about his intentions with her. “Are you mad? I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest dreams,” he rebuffs.

Kate and Anthony are happily married, finally

Following a long enemy-to-lover storyline, the leads of season two, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), finally get married.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Anthony was formerly engaged to Kate’s sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran). However, she left him at the altar after realising that he and Kate were in love.

Simone Ashley as Kate and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

By the end of the series, Kate and Anthony have sex in the garden. But when Kate then rides off in the storm, falls off her horse and hits her head, Anthony blames himself.

Once she regains consciousness, Anthony proposes. Kate turns down his proposal, though, assuming that he’s just asking out of obligation. She informs him she’s moving back to India after the ball.

During the ball, the two share a dance to an orchestral version of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball”, which serves as the perfect soundtrack for their difficult love affair. There, Anthony declares his love for Kate, and they share a passionate kiss. The end scene of the season shows them happily together, joining the Bridgertons for a game of croquet.

Penelope and Eloise’s friendship disintegrates

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Claudia Jessie as Eloise in season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

From the beginning, the Queen has entrusted Eloise with the task of uncovering the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, the anonymous publisher of the town gossip (voiced by Julie Andrews). By the end of the first season, it’s revealed to viewers that Pen is Lady Whistledown.

In the second season, Eloise’s search leads her to Theo (Calam Lynch), a print assistant and fighter for women’s rights. The two begin a romance.

The Queen eventually begins to suspect Eloise is Lady Whistledown. In an attempt to prove her friend’s innocence, Pen writes a scathing entry revealing the relationship between Eloise and “political radicals”. And while her tactic is successful, it leaves Eloise socially ruined.

It isn’t until the season two finale that Eloise comes to discover Pen is the one writing the gossipy pamphlets. When she does, she feels betrayed, and their friendship is left hanging in the balance.

The Featheringtons almost lose everything, again

The Featheringtons in ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Season two sees the Featheringtons finally battling their way back from financial ruin after Lord Featherington’s (Ben Miller) gambling debts led to his murder at the end of season one. And with the arrival of the family’s supposed wealthy miner cousin Jack (Rupert Young), who’s engaged to the eldest Featherington daughter, Prudence (Bessie Carter), it seems they’re finally back on top.

Later, Jack reveals to Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) that he’s actually penniless and his mines are worthless. The two then come up with a plan to scam investors, including Colin, into investing in his mines.

It isn’t until the Featheringtons’ opulent ball that Colin exposes Jack as a moneyless fraud who sells fake jewels.

After his cover is blown, Lady Featherington sends him back to America penniless.