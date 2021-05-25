Bridgerton lead star Phoebe Dynevor has finally spoken out about Regé-Jean Page leaving the show

Viewers threatened to boycott the Netflix series following news that Page’s character – Simon, the Duke of Hastings – would not be in the second season.

The show’s next run will instead focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey. It will be an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Announcing the news in April, the official Twitter page for Bridgerton wrote: “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Now, addressing her co-lead’s departure, Dynevor – who will return as Daphne – admitted to Variety Awards Circuit Podcast that it threw a “spanner” in the works.

“I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew,” she said, adding: “But yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show.

She added: “I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling.”

Regé-Jean page and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix)

Page himself said he only signed up to appear in one season, but this hasn’t stopped many fans for thinking he quit so he could pursue other roles. Following the news, odds were slashed on the actor to be succeed Daniel Craig as the NEXT jAMES Bond.

Bridgerton is expected to return to Netflix in 2022.