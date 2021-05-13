Bridgerton’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said that a potential cameo for Regé-Jean Page in season two “doesn’t make sense”.

Page played the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the hit Netflix period drama, but will not be returning for the second.

His exit was announced in April, with the actor revealing that it was always understood his character would feature only in season one.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes and Netflix executive Bela Bajaria addressed the decision to leave Page out.

Bajaria stated that the Bridgerton novel series by Julia Quinn, upon which the series is based, “really dictated what we did”.

“We want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they’re telling authentically, not, ‘Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?’ Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? [Page] delivered on his story,” she said.

“I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance,” said Rhimes, adding: “That doesn’t make sense.”

The producer and Grey’s Anatomy creator also said: “I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded.”

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.