Bridgerton viewers in uproar over cliffhanger ending

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bridgerton viewers have all been left issuing the same complaint after watching the first instalment of season three of the romantic regency drama series.

The first part of season three of the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s romantic novels, was released on Netflix on Thursday morning (16 May) and viewers have already successfully binged all four episodes. Some have been left up-in-arms over the cliffhanger ending of part one, which saw two protagonists finally explore a romantic relationship.

*Warning, spoilers for Bridgerton season three follow*

In the new episodes, viewers watched Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan) transition from friends to lovers after Penelope had been pining for him since the beginning of the series.

The final scene sees the pair embrace in a horse-drawn carriage at dusk with Colin suddenly pulling away from kissing Penelope, and he looks as though he’s going to leave as he steps out of the carriage. But instead, to Penelope’s surprise, he turns to her and says: “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?”

Viewers, while delighted at the burgeoning romance, have been left shaking their fists at their screens, and Netflix, for adding a cliffhanger to the scene – as they will have to wait for another month until part two is released.

“Am I supposed to be breathing after that carriage scene? And why are we waiting one month ? That’s cruel @netflix,” said one viewer, as another added: “This is where you decide to pause it? @netflix if I catch you!!!!”

Despite the frustrating timing of the scene, fans – who refer to themselves under the ship name Polin (Penelope and Colin) – have celebrated the romantic moment they have long been waiting for.

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington embrace in the carriage scene ( Netflix )

One fan called the carriage proposal the “most beautiful scene” in the show’s history, which “nothing can top”.

Another delighted fan wrote of the romance: “Their love grew over the years until it exploded and no longer left room for ANY DOUBTS.”

“The disbelief and relieved look on Penelope’s face after Colin proposed to her is everything,” said another of the closing scene.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ season three ( LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/NETFLIX )

The new season has thrown a few surprises in viewer’s direction, with Netflix recasting Francesca Bridgerton after the previous actor Ruby Stokes exited the series to take on a new role in the supernatural drama Lockwood and Co, also released by Netflix.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

Hannah Dodd, who starred opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2, has stepped into Stokes’s shoes as Francesca, the sixth sibling in the aristocratic family. The season premiered with Francesca preparing to make her debut into society and the upper-class marriage market in Mayfair. She causes quite a stir among the potential suitors and emerges as the unexpected “diamond” of the season.

Find out everything you need to know about the recasting, here.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now. Part two of season three arrives on 13 June.