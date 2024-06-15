Bridgerton fans are losing their minds over six-minute sex scene

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Bridgerton fans have been losing their minds over the longest sex scene in the period drama’s history.

An intimate scene in part two of the third series, which landed on Netflix on 13 June, lasts for a total of six minutes.

The scene in question sees Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton get down to it on a chaise longue – which actually broke on set while the sequence was being filmed.

Coughlan had teased the scene in interviews ahead of the episode’s release, and one viewer posted on X saying: “Nicola Coughlan did not lie. This was truly the BEST sex scene of the Bridgerton universe and just like Penelope I too was left wanting more of it.”

Another fan wrote: “Nicola breaking the chaise lounge while shooting a sex scene for Bridgerton is icon behaviour.”

Even the panelists on US show The View were obsessed. Sunny Hostin called the moment “beautiful,” and gave kudos that Colin asked Penelope for her consent.

Sara Haines added that just watching the show gives her a strong feeling.

“The sensual nature in how the build-up is, it takes me places just watching it,” she said. “I can’t be alone!”

Laughing, Joy Behar announced: “This is one horny panel.”

But not everyone was keen. Some people on social media shared their awkward experiences of watching the scene on public transport or with their parents. “The Colin Penelope sex scene is so awkward,” wrote one viewer. “NOT GIVING AT ALL AND IT’S SO UNNECESSARILY LONG.”

open image in gallery Newton and Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

BBC drama Normal People and Billie Piper’s Sky show I Hate Suzie are other series that have aired extremely long sex scenes. Piper’s character Suzie’s masturbation scene lasted a full seven minutes and four seconds. And in Normal People, there’s a scene between Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal that goes on for 10 minutes – though some of that is flashback moments.

Coughlan has been praised for her response to some fans’ reactions to her nude scenes in Bridgerton.

The actor, 37, addressed a remark about her body during a recent screening of Bridgerton season three, part two, at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin, Ireland.

During a Q&A session at the screening, one fan told her she was “very brave” for filming nude scenes in season three of the Regency-era drama.

In response to the fan’s remark, Coughlan had a bit of fun, saying: “You know, it is hard, ’cause I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts… We do not get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she quipped/

She added: “I am a proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”