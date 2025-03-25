Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Professional dancer Chantel Bellew, who competed on season 13 of Britain’s Got Talent, has died. Her death reportedly comes a month after her 34th birthday.

Bellew’s passing was confirmed by her friends on a newly created GoFundMe page, set up to assist her family in giving her “the send-off she deserves.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Chantel, as we navigate through this incredibly difficult time, we want to honour her life and the beautiful impact she had on everyone who knew her,” the statement read.

“Chantel was more than a daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a kind, loving, and passionate spirit who brought joy and laughter to so many. Chantel was a talent second to none who was the life and soul of every party, I am sure you will agree she was a character that nobody will ever forget,” it continued. “As Chantel’s friends, we would like to help the family give Chantel the showbiz farewell she deserves.”

It was noted that donations will be used to offset the “significant” costs associated with funeral and memorial expenses, while “all remaining funds will then be donated to www.mind.org.uk to provide support to others that might be suffering with mental health.”

The statement didn’t mention a cause of death; however, according to the Daily Mail, Bellew died at the hospital of a suspected overdose.

open image in gallery Bellew died weeks after her 34th birthday ( Chantel Bellew / Facebook )

The outlet additionally reported that before her death, Bellew had struggled with depression.

Bellew lived in Widnes, Cheshire, where she taught dance and singing in recent years, per GB News.

She auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 before being eliminated in the quarter-final round. Although her time in the competition was brief, she managed to wow hosting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known familiarly as Ant & Dec, during her untelevised audition.

In an Instagram post made at the time, Bellew shared a clip of the presenters looking impressed by her performance. “Keep your eye out on BGT,” she wrote in the caption.

Bellew’s dance career went far beyond Britain’s Got Talent. She had previously been a part of the U.K. tour of The Greatest Showman, in addition to appearing in the 2016 production of 42nd Street in Paris.

Stephen Mear, the director of 42nd Street, paid tribute to Bellew on Instagram, writing: “This has really shocked me. Such a wonderful funny person with a big heart. Also, one of the best tappers I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.”