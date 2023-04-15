Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens without David Walliams

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV tonight for its 16th series – and there’s been a shake-up on the judging panel.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has stepped in to replace David Walliams, and will appear on the panel alongside Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

Walliams’ exit was shrouded in controversy, following reports he had made disrespectful comments about contestants.

The comedian had been a judge on BGT from 2012 until 2022, when a transcript obtained by The Guardian allegedly revealed that Walliams described a woman as being like “the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t”.

In an apology shared with The Independent at the time, Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Earlier this week, Tonioli praised Walliams for reaching out with a “class” response after he joined the panel of the talent show.

Former judge David Walliams with current judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon arrive for Britain’s Got Talent (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Tonioli had previously appeared on the Strictly judging panel since the show began in 2004, leaving in 2020 after the pandemic meant he wasn’t able to travel between the US (where he judged Dancing with the Stars) and the UK on a weekly basis.

Of joining BGT, he told ITV: “I am anxious, there is this adrenaline that makes you nervous. However I am doing this with friends and it is a gift, I am telling you.”