Britney Spears apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas for ‘yelling’ on set

Britney Spears has issued an apology to former child actor Alexa Nikolas after it was alleged that the star “yelled” at Nikolas on the set of Zoey 101.

Nikolas played Nicole Bristow in the first two seasons of the Nickelodeon series, alongside Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

After the conclusion of season two in 2006, Nikolas left the programme after reports of several fights and disagreements with series star Jamie Lynn. It had previously emerged that Britney had, on one occasion, shouted at Nikolas on set on Jamie Lynn’s behalf.

Since then, Nikolas has been vocal about surviving mistreatment in the industry and founded a movement called Eat Predators, which seeks to call out alleged predators and networks.

In late October, Nikolas spoke about her experiences on the show on multiple podcasts, claiming that she was bullied on the set of Zoey 101 after lies were spread about her.

On the topic of Britney yelling, Nikolas said on Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano: “It wasn't OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old.

“But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that's what ended up happening. And I think, like, oh my God, poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there.”

On Thursday (3 November), Britney shared a response to Nikolas’s claims on Twitter.

“My sister was literally like my daughter growing up... so I apologise for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on!!!” reads part of her message.

Britney went on to refer to her own negative experiences of growing up in the entertainment industry as a way of empathising with Nikolas’s story.

An extract of Britney Spears’s message to Alexa Nikolas on Twitter (Twitter)

“What was done to me is frankly beyond it all... the way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings!!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your a**!!!”

In response, Nikolas shared her appreciation for the “Work B***h” singer’s support.

“Love you so much. Seriously I’m crying. Thank you. SO much,” she began her reply.

“This type of kindness right now is making me melt. You deserve the best in this world. You are my biggest inspiration and honestly always have been.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Jamie Lynn Spears for comment.