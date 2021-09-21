Netflix have announced their Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears.

In a teaser trailer for the film, Spears can be heard leaving a message for her attorney in a clip dating from 2009. The teaser confirms that a full trailer will follow tomorrow (22 September).

Britney Vs Spears is directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been in production for around a year.

The documentary is said to revolve around Spears’ controversial conservatorship and will feature figures that know the pop star.

Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie, asked a judge to end the conservatorship that has ran for 13 years.

Britney vs Spears will follow Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears which was released in February. Hulu’s documentary largely focussed on the #FreeBritney movement but also brought the singer’s legal situation to prominent media attention.

In the aftermath of the release of Framing Britney Spears, the “Toxic” singer received an outpouring of support on social media and from fans who have been campaigning for the conservatorship to end.

Netflix’s film was in production before Framing Britney Spears was released.

Carr, who is the daughter of noted journalist, David Carr, has covered the justice system in prior documentaries, How to Fix a Drug Scandal and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter.

Watch the trailer below: