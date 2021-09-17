Fans of the beloved police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine have reacted with dismay as the series aired its last ever episode last night (16 September).

The series starred Andy Samberg as an ace police detective, alongside Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio.

After running for five seasons on Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled back in 2018. It was subsequently picked by NBC, where it ran for a further three seasons.

Members of the series’ cast shared their reactions to the show finally coming to an end on social media.

Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, wrote: “What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99.”

Fumero wrote: “This finale was made with a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, and even some tears. We hope you love it as much as we do. Nine Nine Forever.”

“This final episode was made with all you fans in mind,” wrote Lo Truglio. “We’re so grateful for our time with you. Hope you dig it.”

Braugher wrote: “What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It’s been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fans shared their own devastation about the series’ conclusion on social media.

“Did it hurt? when you realize we will never get another brooklyn 99 episode ever again?” wrote one person.

“I’m heartbroken but on the other hand im so incredibly happy I got to enjoy this show until the very end,” wrote another fan. “It never disappointed and I never got bored of it, I truly loved it til the end and it’s been so long since that happened. it’s been such a fun ride.”

“Please excuse me while I begin binge-watching the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and sobbing into my flourless chocolate cake,” wrote someone else.

Another person wrote: “Yeah… the B99 finale…? I’m sobbing. i’ve been sobbing for 3-4ish hours now… I loved it.”

In the UK, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point in the coming months.