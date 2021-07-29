Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans react to trailer for final season

<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>, the sitcom that has already once survived cancellation, is returning for an eighth and final season.

A trailer, released by NBC, shows that Jake, Amy and the rest of the precinct are returning for one last batch of episodes.

It also captures the show’s unique brand of workplace comedy but with bittersweet undertones reflecting that the show is concluding.

Online reactions have been ones of sadness and appreciation for the comedy with fans not wanting the series to come to a conclusion.

One user on Twitter posted: “I will not accept B99 is ending.”

Another said: “I am not emotionally prepared for Brooklyn Nine-Nine ending.”

The sitcom, which stars Andy Samberg as childish detective Jake Peralta has garnered acclaim throughout its eight-year run for its wackiness as well as its approach to serious issues.

Other cast members include Terry Crews, Andre Braugher and Melissa Fumero.

In the trailer there is also a glimpse of Gina played by Chelsea Peretti who left the show after season six.

Season eight was originally supposed to air in 2020 before the pandemic brought filming to a halt. There were also creative changes made after George Floyd’s death last year.

The final season is currently scheduled to premiere 12 August.