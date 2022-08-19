Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Montague, who starred in the Doctor Who audio dramas and Hollyoaks, has died at the age of 83.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his agents at Belfield & Ward, who said in a social media tribute: “We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be so sorely missed.

“What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterfliesto more recently Funny Girl & 42nd St. Rest well darling man! 24/3/39-16/8/22.”

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Montague had been a regular fixture on TV since 1963, when he starred in the sci-fi series Dimensions of Fear.

Born in March 1939, Montague’s career spanned almost six decades, with the actor starring in over 300 TV productions.

In the Sixties and Seventies, he starred in the TV shows Crane, The Link Men, Secret Army and the sitcom Butterflies, to name a few. In the latter, he starred as Leonard Dunn – a successful businessman and divorcee who the show’s lead, Wendy Craig’s Ria, contemplates having an affair with.

In the early 2000s, Montague voiced two characters – Chief Librarian Elgin and Grash – in the Doctor Who audio adventures, The Genocide Machine and Sword of Orion.

Wendy Craig as Ria and Montague as Leonard in ‘Butterflies’ (BBC)

He played the abusive Derek Clough in Hollyoaks in 2015, and also appeared as various different characters in Doctors over the years.

Montague also had a career on stage, having starred in 42nd Street and Casa Valentina.

Bonnie Langford, who starred with Montague in 42nd Street, paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, writing: “Such a lovely gentleman and artist. Dear Bruce. A dream to work with on 42nd Street You’ll be missed xx.”

“We love you Bruce, rest peacefully. What a legend,” commented actor Millie O’Connell.