Bruno Tonioli accidentally swore live on air during a nail-biting performance in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

The ITV talent competition is in the middle of its week of live shows, determining which contestants will make it through to the final on Saturday (3 June) night.

During Tuesday (30 May) night’s semi-final, the judges were treated to a performance by sword swallower Andrew Stanton. He performed some gruesome tricks, including dragging a truck along the stage using hooks in his eye sockets and putting a large wire up his nose and out of his mouth.

The crowd watched on in horror, with Stanton then asking judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Tonioli to join him on stage. Choreographer Tonioli joined the judging panel this series.

“We have to go? You’ve gotta be kidding,” the former Strictly Come Dancing judge could be heard saying as presenters Ant and Dec beckoned them up.

Singer Dixon refused to go up but Tonioli, who dropped an F-bomb as he took to the stage.

“Can I watch?” Tonioli asked Ant and Dec, before telling Cowell: “F***ing hell, Simon. Not again!”

While the presenters didn’t acknowledge Tonioli’s slip of the tongue, it was swiftly spotted by viewers.

“Bruno saying ‘f***ing hell Simon. not again’ on #BGT hahahahaahha,” one commenter wrote.

“Did #Bruno just say ‘f***ing hell’ when he went up on stage?” another questioned.

One tweet read: ‘I thought I heard Bruno say ‘oh f***ing hell, Simon, not again,’ and having rewound it - he did.”

“Bruno Tonioli saying ‘f***ing hell not again’ live on #BritainsGotTalent meere seconds after 9pm,” another joked.

While Stanton was praised by the judges, it was comedian Viggo Ven who won the evening’s show and made it through to the semi-final along with singer Olivia Lynes.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV.