TikTok star Bryce Hall films confrontation with alleged home invader

TikTok star Bryce Hall has filmed himself confronting a man who allegedly broke into his home in West Hollywood.

Video footage shared to the social media entertainer’s platforms shows him encountering the man on the stairs inside his home and telling him to “get the f*** out of my house”.

A separate video shows the man sitting down outside Hall’s home as they wait for the police to arrive.

TMZ reports that the man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Hall, 22, has more than a million followers on TikTok and three-million subscribers on YouTube.

He has been involved in a number of controversies, including allegedly violating Los Angeles restrictions on indoor gatherings by throwing a 21st birthday party in July last year.

In October 2020, he was sued for his alleged involvement in a physical fight with staff at an LA restaurant. Cinco co-owner Hernan Fernando sued Hall for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and engaging in acts of violence motivated by race, national origin, citizenship, immigration status and primary language.

Fernando, a Mexican immigrant, claims that Hall referred to him as slurs, including “wetback,” and “the Mexican”.

In a statement to People, Hall denied the allegations and said he had tried to break up the fight between Fernando and his friends.