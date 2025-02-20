Buffy reboot: How to tackle the problem that vampires don’t age but actors do

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Buffy fans are rejoicing that a reboot of the series by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is imminent, with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to reprise the title role.

For millennials like myself who grew up devouring the show (to the point of creating a new academic field, Buffy studies), this news is extremely exciting. However, some critical details remain unclear.

When Gellar addressed the rumour of a reboot in an Instagram post on February 6, her co-star David Boreanaz, who played Buffy’s first love interest, Angel, commented: “Excited for you and your journey. Enjoy the moments and continue to give back to fans.”

His words, which seem to suggest he won’t be returning as Angel, allude to a significant challenge facing the reboot. What to do about now-visibly older cast members such as Boreanaz (now 55) who play ageless vampires? James Marsters, who played Buffy’s punk-rebel lover, Spike, faces a similar problem: he is now 62.

However, in the two decades since the final episode aired, there have been significant advancements in technology that may offer a way around having to sideline or recast fan favourites. The solution could involve the use of AI de-ageing technology.

De-ageing technology isn’t new to Hollywood. AI rejuvenation has been used in a number of blockbusters over the past few years – take Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in The Irishman (2019), for example. More recently, Tom Hanks was de-aged using AI for the graphic novel adaptation Here.

open image in gallery Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and David Boreanaz who played Angel ( HBO )

AI has also been used to restore actors’ voices. This effect was used for the voice of Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Kilmer had lost his voice as a result of his battle with throat cancer.

A mixed voice-and-vision technique has also allowed The Mandalorian (2020) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021) to bring back a young Luke Skywalker. And Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) controversially used AI to recreate the late chef’s timbre for the voiceover.

However, AI has yet to be explored in the unique context of the timeless vampire character – an archetype where immortality and daring beauty are defining traits, at least on TV.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

If done right, AI could de-age Boreanaz and Marsters, allowing the actors to return as Angel and Spike without breaking continuity or forcing abrupt casting changes.

In return, this move could influence the vampire genre as a whole – not only bringing TV actors back to beloved roles but, more importantly, allowing them to carry their fan base with them into a new era.

Women have been disproportionately affected by AI’s impact on job security, as a 2024 Mercer study highlighted.

Hollywood still has a gender disparity problem. In 2024, 70 per cent of the top-grossing films had ten or more men in key positions behind the screen, compared with just 8 per cent for women. AI is enhancing this gap, automating roles where women have greater representation (such as background acting and voice work), as well as excluding them from AI development and decision-making.

Male actors, meanwhile, have seen their job security increased by the technology, as they’re able to retain leading roles in film sequels such as Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Looking for something good? Cut through the noise with a carefully curated selection of the latest releases, live events and exhibitions, straight to your inbox every fortnight, on Fridays. Sign up here.

In the Buffy reboot, led by a now 47-year-old Gellar, we could witness an intriguing power reversal in both cases. If AI is not used, removing Boreanaz and Marsters from their roles, the show could still stand without them. Unlike her male co-stars, Buffy is human, so ageing isn’t a major issue for Gellar and her character. Twenty years later, fans would naturally expect to see her looking visibly older and facing new adventures.

However, if AI de-aging is used to preserve Angel and Spike as we remember them in their often-sexualised signature look, then Buffy’s vampire lovers would look noticeably younger than her for the first time. This would provide an interesting twist to what film historian Steve Neale has defined as “masculinity as spectacle”, reversing traditional gendered cinematic power dynamics.

By allowing AI to preserve Angel and Spike as immortal, the reboot could bridge generational and new fans while exploring the latest use of a controversial technology.

Regardless of the outcome, we know Buffy doesn’t “have time for vendettas. The mission is what matters”. Let’s hope this new show can rise to the challenge and still slay in the 21st century.

Valentina Signorelli is Associate Professor in Film and TV, University of Greenwich.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article