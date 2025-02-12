Buffy fan favourite fuels speculation they’ll return in reboot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast member has addressed whether they’ll return for the series’ forthcoming reboot.

Reports earlier this month stated that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival was in the works at Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar later confirming she is set to reprise her role as the vampire slayer.

The original series, based on the 1992 film of the same name written by series creator Joss Whedon, followed Gellar’s Buffy Summers as she battles supernatural creatures such as vampires.

She’s guided in her quests by her watcher Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) and has a loyal group of friends to help her – powerful witch Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon).

In season four of the show, feared vampire Spike (James Marsters) joins Buffy’s gang after he’s fitted with a cerebral microchip that stops him from harming humans. He later falls in love with Buffy and fights to regain his soul.

Taking to Instagram, Marsters gave his verdict on the Buffy reboot, saying: “First of all, I think I’m just going to get the elephant in the room out of the way, which is that it’s not a good thing for me to talk about the Buffy reboot.

He continued: “I’m sorry if you were coming here hoping for some news. But in the interest of having the project be the best it can be, it’s best that I keep my mouth shut right now.

“So, I’m gonna do that because I think I’m like everybody; I’m very excited that we’re gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world ‘cause I think the world needs her.

“So, I’m gonna do my part by doing nothing,” he added. Fans were quick to try and analyse what Marsters’ message meant on X/Twitter.

“1. He doesn’t want to spoil the surprise of his return. 2. He doesn’t want to upset us by telling us of his absence. Or 3. He just doesn’t know at the moment and doesn’t want to speak on things still in flux,” one person theorised.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what I want. I know that I don’t want this revival at all (I like the way things were left) , but since it’s apparently going to happen, I don’t know if I want Spike in it. I was sure he wasn’t going to be, now I don’t know what to think,” another fan added.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Gellar shared details about the reboot and how the project began as an idea three years ago. Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, who has been a longtime self-professed Buffy fan, is set to direct the revival with Geller executive producing.

James Marsters as Spike in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ ( Getty Images )

The Buffy lead previously said that she had originally been against the idea as she was “very proud of the show that we created, and [a revival] doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up”.

However, in December last year, she shared that she had changed her mind after seeing popular and successful reboots of shows like Sex and the City and Dexter.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet,” she said.

“I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”