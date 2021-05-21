Sky has cancelled its series Bulletproof, three weeks after its lead Noel Clarke faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bulletproof has aired three series since its debut in 2018, with a fourth already commissioned and in pre-production before the allegations surfaced.

A spokesperson for Sky said: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.”

The Independent understands that the decision to cancel the series was made after other options were explored to protect the work of the show’s other cast and crew, and that on and off-screen talent may be involved in future projects for the broadcaster.

The original investigation by The Guardian included claims from 20 women who had worked alongside Clarke, which included sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and video without consent, and bullying.

The former Doctor Who star has vehemently denied all allegations.

Bulletproof, a police procedural, debuted on Sky One in 2018 and starred Clarke and Ashley Walters as two detectives investigating particularly dangerous criminals. The first two series were set in the UK with the third taking place in South Africa.

The cancellation was reportedly informed by the results of an internal investigation by the producers of Bulletproof, which was initiated after the allegations against Clarke were made public.