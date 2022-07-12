South African actor Busi Lurayi has died suddenly at the age of 36.

The news was confirmed by her agency, with the cause of death still yet to be determined.

Lurayi was best known for her lead role as Tumi in the Netflix family comedy How to Ruin Christmas.

Eye Media Artists shared a statement from her family announcing the news.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” it read.

“Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10] by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news,” the family continued. “We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”

South African comedy series How to Ruin Christmas ran for two seasons, which were released on Netflix in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Lurayi was also known for appearances in the ITV series Wild at Heart, and the NBC medical drama ER.