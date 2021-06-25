Busy Philipps weighs in on Seth Rogen split from James Franco following misconduct allegations

Busy Philipps has addressed Seth Rogen’s decision not to work with James Franco.

The three actors first starred together with Linda Cardellini on Judd Apatow’s series Freaks and Geeks, which ran for one season in 1999.

In an interview published in The Sunday Times in May, Rogen announced that he had “no plans” to work with Franco in the future due to the allegations made against him.

Numerous women have accused Franco of a range of misconduct, including inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct.

Speaking about Rogen’s decision to cut professional ties with Franco, Philipps told The Daily Beast: “I have to say, I mean, it’s interesting. They were super close and they had a very tight relationship.

“And so I don’t have any information. I mean, I’m going to say something now, whatever – Seth is married to a very f***ing smart woman.”

Rogen and Lauren Miller have been married since 2011. Miller is an actor, comedian and screenwriter who has appeared in films including Superbad (2007) and Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008).

Asked whether she was surprised to hear Rogen’s decision, Philipps responded: “I guess I was surprised. Although, to be honest with you, I haven’t spent my days doing deep dives into what it all was.”

The 42-year-old continued: “I didn’t work with James past age 20, so I can only speak to the horrible behaviour I experienced.”

She added: “And I can’t speculate on their friendship, but I wouldn’t want to work with someone who has multiple allegations of predatory behaviour. So, in fact, I won’t.”

In Philipps’ 2018 memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, the actor described an incident during which Franco physically assaulted her on set.

Franco had issued a public apology for his behaviour years earlier; however, the story attracted widespread attention when it was published in Philipps’ memoir.

“He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” she wrote. “And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.”