Caitlyn Jenner may have already been booted off Australia’s Celebrity Big Brother

Caitlyn Jenner may have already been booted off Australia’s Big Brother VIP, after she was spotted arriving back in Los Angeles.

The reality star was photographed in LA despite filming on the Australian version of Celebrity Big Brother only starting a fortnight ago. The show will be broadcast later this year.

Jenner was reportedly paid $500,000 (£360,000) for appearing on the show.

The 71-year-old was unveiled as part of the cast for the show alongside former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, and Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Jenner herself confirmed on Twitter that she was back in Los Angeles, tweeting: “Great time abroad for fun and glad to be back in #California on the campaign trail!”

As referenced in the post, Jenner is currently running against Gavin Newsom in the race to be Governor of California in the upcoming recall election.

Jenner’s participation in Big Brother VIP has also created controversy, as she was given special permission to enter Australia at a time where thousands of citizens remain stranded overseas due to the country’s strict pandemic protocols.

Asked about the decision to grant Jenner a visa, prime minister Scott Morrison replied: “That’s not something I could give you any specifics on.”