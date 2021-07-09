TikTok personality Caitlyn Loane has died aged 19, her father has said.

The Australian social media star had a following of more than 60,000 people, thanks to her popular videos about life as a farmer on her family’s property in Tasmania.

Some of her videos attracted more than five million views.

The fourth-generation farmer was regarded as something of a trailblazer for women in the farming industry. Her father, Phillip Loane, told The Mercury that she was “a lovely, crazy woman who was an invaluable member” of the family.

“Words can’t describe our loss,” he said.

Mr Loane did not disclose the cause of his daughter’s death but said that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ day”.

“Her smile lit up the room,” Caitlyn’s mother, Richele, said. “She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty – in some photos she has mud up to her knees.”

Caitlyn’s friends and family shared tributes to her on social media. The Devonport Football Club, of which Caitlyn was a member, expressed their “sadness and regret” over the news of her death.

Her family said she leaves behind a “lasting legacy for young people in the agricultural industry” and will be remembered for her caring nature.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.